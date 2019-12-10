Auto sale plunges 44% in November

(@FahadShabbir)

The sale of cars in November 2019 plunged by 44.4 percent to 8,524 units against sale of 15,334 units in same month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The sale of cars in November 2019 plunged by 44.4 percent to 8,524 units against sale of 15,334 units in same month of last year.

On average the auto sale also sharply declined by 44.12 percent from 87,897 units in the period July-November (2018-19) to 49,110 units in first five month of current fiscal year, a data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Tuesday said.

According to break up figures, the sale of Honda cars (Civic and City) fell to 477 units in November this year from 3,353 units in November last year, showing a decline of 86 percent.

In total during first five months of current fiscal year, the sale of Honda cars went down to 5,885 units from 20,094 units in July-November (2018-19).

Likewise Toyota Corolla witnessed a decrease of 66 percent as it went down from 5,325 units in the corresponding month of last year to 1806 units in same month of 2019.

During the period July-November 2019-20, the sale of Toyota Corrola cars declined to 10,090 units against sale of 24,119 units in same period last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus also witnessed a sharp decline of 68.12 percent as it declined to 729 units in November this year as compared to 2,287 units in same month of last year.

Suzuki WagonR's sale plummeted to 291 units from 3,232 units in November last year showing a decline of 91 percent.

Sale of newly launched Suzuki Alto stood at 3,213 units in November while the number of sale during the preceding month (October 2019) was 4,945 units.