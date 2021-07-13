Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here on Tuesday said that the development of Balochistan was the top priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here on Tuesday said that the development of Balochistan was the top priority of the government.

During a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, the Minister said that the government had been working to provide better employment opportunities to the youth of the province.

Extending a warm welcome to the SAPM, the Minister said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), had renewed focus on the socio-economic development of the Balochistan Province.

The government, he said, has initiated mega projects in road and irrigation infrastructure, education and health facilities, agricultural and industrial development to ensure provision of facilities in the province. He assured the SAPM of full support and cooperation in every possible way for the progress and development of Balochistan