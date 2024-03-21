Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.85 278.35

EURO EUR 305.46 304.92

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8527 1.8494

BRITISH POUND GBP 356.82 356.18

SWISS FRANC CHF 315.03 314.47

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.07 206.70

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.67 184.34

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.04 26.99

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.47 26.42

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.89 40.81

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.93 169.

62

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.54 208.17

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2103 0.2099

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.93 38.86

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.34 59.23

THAI BAHT THB 7.75 7.74

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.94 75.80

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.36 74.22

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.50 76.36

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.66 906.03

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2791

GBP 353.5815

EUR 302.1555

JPY 1.8366

SETTLEMENT DATE: 25-03-2024

