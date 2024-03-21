Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 March 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.85 278.35
EURO EUR 305.46 304.92
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8527 1.8494
BRITISH POUND GBP 356.82 356.18
SWISS FRANC CHF 315.03 314.47
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.07 206.70
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.67 184.34
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.04 26.99
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.47 26.42
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.89 40.81
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.93 169.
62
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.54 208.17
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2103 0.2099
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.93 38.86
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.34 59.23
THAI BAHT THB 7.75 7.74
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.94 75.80
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.36 74.22
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.50 76.36
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.66 906.03
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2791
GBP 353.5815
EUR 302.1555
JPY 1.8366
SETTLEMENT DATE: 25-03-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
SC issues written order regarding permission to candidate for election
IRD releases groundbreaking results of end TB programme
WASA disconnects 391 connections of defaulters
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%
Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%8 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM18 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed35 minutes ago
-
SCCI plans conference to highlight business, unemployment issues in KP56 minutes ago
-
Export enhancement a top government priority: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks35 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high23 minutes ago
-
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and Dirt Bike offerings2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs2 hours ago
-
Stocks track Wall St record after Fed keeps rate projection23 minutes ago
-
US indices hit records as Fed confirms plan for 2024 rate cuts23 minutes ago
-
Norway central bank leaves rate unchanged16 minutes ago