Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 March 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.50 278.00
EURO EUR 302.15 301.61
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8359 1.8326
BRITISH POUND GBP 351.44 350.81
SWISS FRANC CHF 308.20 307.65
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.89 204.52
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.75 181.42
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.41 26.36
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.86 25.81
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.43 40.36
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.98 166.
68
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.74 206.37
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.67
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2071 0.2068
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.72 38.65
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.92 58.81
THAI BAHT THB 7.65 7.64
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.84 75.71
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.26 74.12
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.27
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.07 903.45
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.9818
GBP 351.5357
EUR 301.3322
JPY 1.8367
SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-03-2024
APP/mzr/
