Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 06:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.55278.05
EURO EUR289.49288.97
JAPANESE YENJPY1.7738 1.7706
BRITISH POUND GBP349.11 348.48
SWISS FRANCCHF309.73 309.18
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.67193.32
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD173.72 173.41
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.20 25.15
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.49 24.44
DANISH KRONE DKK 38.81 38.74
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.18 156.
90
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 205.00204.63
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.79
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1917 0.1914
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.14 38.07
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.09 61.97
THAI BAHT*THB 8.15 8.13
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.85 75.71
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.17 74.03
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.42 76.28
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.59 902.97
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.5355
GBP 349.7848
EUR 290.0668
JPY 1.7778
SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-12-2024
APP/as
