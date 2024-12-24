Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.55278.05

EURO EUR289.49288.97

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7738 1.7706

BRITISH POUND GBP349.11 348.48

SWISS FRANCCHF309.73 309.18

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD193.67193.32

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD173.72 173.41

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.20 25.15

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.49 24.44

DANISH KRONE DKK 38.81 38.74

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 157.18 156.

90

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 205.00204.63

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.79

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1917 0.1914

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.14 38.07

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.09 61.97

THAI BAHT*THB 8.15 8.13

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.85 75.71

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.17 74.03

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.42 76.28

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.59 902.97

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.5355

GBP 349.7848

EUR 290.0668

JPY 1.7778

SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-12-2024

APP/as

