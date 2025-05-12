Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 May 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.10281.60
EURO EUR316.80316.23
JAPANESE YENJPY1.93451.9310
BRITISH POUND GBP374.77 374.11
SWISS FRANCCHF338.43 337.83
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.55 202.20
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.20 180.87
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.20 29.15
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.22 27.17
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.46 42.39
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.25 166.
95
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.26 216.87
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.21 36.15
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2008 0.2005
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.19 39.12
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.69 65.57
THAI BAHT*THB 8.54 8.53
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.33 77.20
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.21 75.08
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.93 77.79
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.95 917.32
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.6605
GBP 373.5382
EUR 316.9808
JPY 1.9411
SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-05-2025
APP/MSQ
