Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.10281.60

EURO EUR316.80316.23

JAPANESE YENJPY1.93451.9310

BRITISH POUND GBP374.77 374.11

SWISS FRANCCHF338.43 337.83

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.55 202.20

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.20 180.87

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.20 29.15

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.22 27.17

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.46 42.39

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.25 166.

95

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.26 216.87

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.21 36.15

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2008 0.2005

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.19 39.12

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.69 65.57

THAI BAHT*THB 8.54 8.53

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.33 77.20

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.21 75.08

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.93 77.79

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.95 917.32

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.6605

GBP 373.5382

EUR 316.9808

JPY 1.9411

SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-05-2025

