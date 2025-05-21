Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.30281.80

EURO EUR 319.85319.29

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9633 1.9598

BRITISH POUND GBP379.16 378.49

SWISS FRANC CHF343.16 342.55

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD203.27 202.91

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD182.06 181.74

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.60 29.54

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.66 27.61

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.88 42.81

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.

83 167.53

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 218.63 218.24

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 36.00

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2037 0.2034

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.35 39.28

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 66.12 66.00

THAI BAHT* THB 8.62 8.60

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 77.39 77.25

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.27 75.15

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.68 77.54

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 920.62 918.99

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.8889

GBP 377.2519

EUR 317.5478

JPY 1.9536

SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-05-2025

