Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 August 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 06:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.95282.45
EURO EUR329.94329.36
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9226 1.9192
BRITISH POUND GBP380.23 379.56
SWISS FRANCCHF350.79 350.17
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.97 205.61
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.58 184.25
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.58 29.53
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.67 27.62
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.21 44.13
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.73 168.
43
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.54 220.15
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.05 35.98
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2040 0.2037
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.39 39.32
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.85 66.73
THAI BAHT*THB 8.75 8.73
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.05 76.92
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.40 75.27
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.01 77.88
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 926.19924.55
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.5155
GBP 377.8928
EUR 330.2324
JPY 1.925
SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-08-2025
APP/mzr/
