Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.95282.45

EURO EUR329.94329.36

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9226 1.9192

BRITISH POUND GBP380.23 379.56

SWISS FRANCCHF350.79 350.17

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.97 205.61

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.58 184.25

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.58 29.53

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.67 27.62

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.21 44.13

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.73 168.

43

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.54 220.15

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.05 35.98

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2040 0.2037

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.39 39.32

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.85 66.73

THAI BAHT*THB 8.75 8.73

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.05 76.92

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.40 75.27

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.01 77.88

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 926.19924.55

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.5155

GBP 377.8928

EUR 330.2324

JPY 1.925

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-08-2025

