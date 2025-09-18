Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 18 September 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 06:01 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.90281.40
EURO EUR332.98332.39
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9169 1.9135
BRITISH POUND GBP383.98 383.29
SWISS FRANCCHF356.96 356.32
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.60 204.24
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.22 186.89
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.31 30.25
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.71 28.66
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.61 44.53
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.03 166.
74
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.44 220.05
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.26 36.19
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2038 0.2035
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.68 39.61
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.23 67.11
THAI BAHT*THB 8.86 8.85
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.77 76.63
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.14 75.01
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.40 77.27
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.87922.23
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.4573
GBP 383.7389
EUR 333.2736
JPY 1.919
SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-09-2025
APP/MSQ
