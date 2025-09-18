Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 06:01 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.90281.40

EURO EUR332.98332.39

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9169 1.9135

BRITISH POUND GBP383.98 383.29

SWISS FRANCCHF356.96 356.32

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.60 204.24

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.22 186.89

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 30.31 30.25

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.71 28.66

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.61 44.53

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.03 166.

74

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.44 220.05

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.26 36.19

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2038 0.2035

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.68 39.61

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.23 67.11

THAI BAHT*THB 8.86 8.85

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.77 76.63

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.14 75.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.40 77.27

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 923.87922.23

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.4573

GBP 383.7389

EUR 333.2736

JPY 1.919

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-09-2025

APP/MSQ

