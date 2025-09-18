Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where eight ships, Hua Chuang, Hansa Africa, Gianna, Giovanni Topic, DS Ocean, Avon, Kiran Australia and Nikos-N carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where eight ships, Hua Chuang, Hansa Africa, Gianna, Giovanni Topic, DS Ocean, Avon, Kiran Australia and Nikos-N carrying Container, Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Hong Young Chang Sheng, MSC Falcon-III and Sarwat Gas carrying Container and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Hua Chuang, Hansa Africa, Hong Young Chang Sheng and DS Ocean are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 189,443 tonnes, comprising 142,190 tonnes imports cargo and 47,253 export cargo carried in 5,620 Containers (3,490 TEUs Imports & 2,130 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Etagas and Hong Young Chang Sheng & two more ships, Highway and MSC Michigan-VII carrying Chemicals and Container expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT on today.

