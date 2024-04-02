Open Menu

Bank Makramah Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Apprises Shareholders Of BML's Vision To Excel In Islamic Banking

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 04:46 PM

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’s vision to excel in Islamic Banking

Bank Makramah Limited (BML) held its 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders, headed by Mr. Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BML

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Apr, 2024) Bank Makramah Limited (BML) held its 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders, headed by Mr. Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BML.

Addressing the shareholders and the bank’s senior management, Mr. Abdulla said, “As we gather for our AGM, I am excited to share BML’s vision towards contributing to the future of Islamic banking.

With a global outlook, we're pioneering a futuristic approach, ensuring convenience to customers through the digitisation of processes. At Bank Makramah we pride ourselves in embracing modernity and introducing tailor-made technological solutions to transform our banking services. Together, we're shaping a new era of banking that is both innovative and inclusive. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we embark on this journey towards excellence.”

