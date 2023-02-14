UrduPoint.com

Bank Of AJK Provides Over Rs146 Million Under Special Scheme 'Personal Loan' To Customers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 09:50 PM

The State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has provided over Rs146 million easy term loans to its valued customers under the special 'Personal Loan' for household and family needs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ), The State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has provided over Rs146 million easy term loans to its valued customers under the special 'Personal Loan' for household and family needs.

Khawar Saeed, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, disclosed this in a review meeting on Tuesday that Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was providing credit facility to customers at the lowest markup rate and very convenient terms in the market.

He said loans under the personal loan scheme were being given against Saving Certificates, bank's own and deposits of other banks, he said and added that the loan tenure was up to three years and monthly, quarterly repayment facilities are provided. Customers are benefiting from loans with the fastest processing.

He said that the bank was playing a positive role in the socio-economic development of AJK.

Meanwhile a spokesperson of the bank told APP that the customers could access and pay quickly for loan schemes like advance salary loan, tourism development, housing finance, gold loan, car financing, motorcycle loan, home appliances, SME, micro, commercial and healthcare etc.

He said the economic development of the region is accelerating and added that the AJK government, the patronage of BODs, especially the chairman, the supervision and guidance of the President/CEO Khawar Saeed, the hard work of the staff, teamwork, and the cooperation of the customers have set the bank at progress.

