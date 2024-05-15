Govt taking steps to facilitate investment says Abdul Aleem Khan

Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the government was trying its best to facilitate investment in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the government was trying its best to facilitate investment in the country.

He said that the government was making it easier for the business community to start new initiatives, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Expressed his views while addressing as Chief Guest at the 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that the Board of Investment was providing fast-track platforms of "Ease of Doing Business" and "One Stop Shop" which would ultimately boost investment in the country.

"According to the business trends of the world, we also have to make changes in our system", he said adding that it is not the government's job to do business but its responsibility is to provide all kinds of facilities to the business class and create a congenial environment which can attract investment.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that when business flourishes it will automatically increase foreign exchange reserves and benefits will reach the common man at the grassroots level. He said that the government has decided to privatise 24 institutions, in which PIA is at the top while the privatisation of PIA will be shown live on tv, as well.

He assured that transparency will be ensured at all costs in the privatisation of all projects including PIA, for which we will also seek help from the media.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that if a better environment is provided in Pakistan, investors will be immediately interested as so far many leading business groups have contacted for the privatization of PIA.

Appreciating the role of the Chamber of Commerce, Abdul Aleem Khan said that this forum should continue to play a positive role in maximum investment in the country. He congratulated the Chamber for organizing the 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Saqib Rafique said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council is playing an important role in economic improvement and restoring the confidence of the business community.

Group Leader Sohail Aftab highlighted that the confidence of local and foreign investors has to be restored.

In this two-day Conference, Presidents of Chambers of four Provinces, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and Presidents of Women's Chambers participated.