Govt Taking Steps To Facilitate Investment Says Abdul Aleem Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the government was trying its best to facilitate investment in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the government was trying its best to facilitate investment in the country.
He said that the government was making it easier for the business community to start new initiatives, said a press release issued here Wednesday.
Expressed his views while addressing as Chief Guest at the 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that the Board of Investment was providing fast-track platforms of "Ease of Doing Business" and "One Stop Shop" which would ultimately boost investment in the country.
"According to the business trends of the world, we also have to make changes in our system", he said adding that it is not the government's job to do business but its responsibility is to provide all kinds of facilities to the business class and create a congenial environment which can attract investment.
Abdul Aleem Khan further said that when business flourishes it will automatically increase foreign exchange reserves and benefits will reach the common man at the grassroots level. He said that the government has decided to privatise 24 institutions, in which PIA is at the top while the privatisation of PIA will be shown live on tv, as well.
He assured that transparency will be ensured at all costs in the privatisation of all projects including PIA, for which we will also seek help from the media.
Abdul Aleem Khan further said that if a better environment is provided in Pakistan, investors will be immediately interested as so far many leading business groups have contacted for the privatization of PIA.
Appreciating the role of the Chamber of Commerce, Abdul Aleem Khan said that this forum should continue to play a positive role in maximum investment in the country. He congratulated the Chamber for organizing the 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference.
President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Saqib Rafique said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council is playing an important role in economic improvement and restoring the confidence of the business community.
Group Leader Sohail Aftab highlighted that the confidence of local and foreign investors has to be restored.
In this two-day Conference, Presidents of Chambers of four Provinces, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and Presidents of Women's Chambers participated.
Recent Stories
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
More Stories From Business
-
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of Directors meets7 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer manufacturers of Pakistan, Advisory Council to reduce prices of fertilizer urea4 minutes ago
-
Mian Mujtaba stresses on documented economy4 minutes ago
-
US retail sales misses expectations in April2 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden2 hours ago
-
Two production units fined Rs 125,0002 hours ago
-
Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record2 hours ago
-
Saudi Transport Minister visits Muuga Harbour in Estonia2 hours ago
-
ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz2 hours ago
-
78.97 percent cotton cultivation target achieved in Faisalabad division3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 132.79 points3 hours ago