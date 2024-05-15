Open Menu

Saudi Transport Minister Visits Muuga Harbour In Estonia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Saudi Transport Minister visits Muuga Harbour in Estonia

Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser and his accompanying delegation have visited the Muuga Harbour in the Republic of Estonia

Estonia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser and his accompanying delegation have visited the Muuga Harbour in the Republic of Estonia.

Al-Jasser was briefed on the port's infrastructure, logistical, operational capabilities and technical solutions for container handling.

He discussed with the Estonian side the means to expand maritime and logistical cooperation in light of the promising investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030.

He highlighted the developments witnessed by the Kingdom in the ports sector and the efforts exerted to facilitate maritime trade, including the addition of many shipping services to connect the Kingdom to international ports and markets.

He also highlighted the package of agreements signed to establish logistics zones in the Kingdom, which led to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's securing 16th place globally in the Shipping Connectivity Index.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Saudi Estonia Saudi Arabia Market

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tr ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyr Major Babar

13 minutes ago
 01 day medical camp held at Afiyat old age home

01 day medical camp held at Afiyat old age home

13 minutes ago
 US retail sales misses expectations in April

US retail sales misses expectations in April

13 minutes ago
 Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Kara ..

Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Karachi

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwond ..

Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship

18 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in ..

US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden

18 minutes ago
CM stresses quality education in govt schools

CM stresses quality education in govt schools

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fa ..

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

36 minutes ago
 'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public se ..

'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public services, launched

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’ ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina

17 minutes ago
 Two production units fined Rs 125,000

Two production units fined Rs 125,000

17 minutes ago
 Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment ..

Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment opportunities in Italy

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business