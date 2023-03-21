UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir (BAJK) Remittances Touch Up To Rs. 4 Billion: President

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) remittances touch up to Rs. 4 billion: President

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) has claimed that its remittances (home remittances) had been increased and crossed a record highest level of Rs 4.6 billion due to the strong confidence of expatriates of the region and effective strategy of the institution

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) has claimed that its remittances (home remittances) had been increased and crossed a record highest level of Rs 4.6 billion due to the strong confidence of expatriates of the region and effective strategy of the institution.

The President and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Bank Khawar Saeed said after agreements with Western Union, remittances were increasing.

In a review meeting related to the business promotion of the bank held here on Tuesday, Khawar Saeed said that the remittances in the year 2019 were only Rs 800 million.

However, he said the Bank entered into an agreement with Western Union to receive remittances from abroad and the volume was about 4 billion rupees. "This increase in remittances is the highest since the inception of the bank which is a reflection of the strong confidence of overseas migrant customers in the bank," he said.

BAJK is achieving other business goals including remittances while the business network has been expanded. The spokesman of BAJK said that the financial institution of the state is achieving its business goals with the support of the customers under the supervision of President Khawar Saeed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank 2019 Bank Of AJK From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai welcomes Ramadan with series of memorable ex ..

Dubai welcomes Ramadan with series of memorable experiences and activities

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Commerce and Industr ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Commerce and Industries SM Tanvir visits flour dis ..

3 seconds ago
 CS inspects flour points, reviews distribution

CS inspects flour points, reviews distribution

5 seconds ago
 Senator Paul Says US Ought to Arrest Manhattan Pro ..

Senator Paul Says US Ought to Arrest Manhattan Prosecutor for Potential Trump In ..

6 seconds ago
 Aamir Mir visits free flour distribution point in ..

Aamir Mir visits free flour distribution point in Murree to review arrangements

8 seconds ago
 DC starts provision of free flour to unprivileged ..

DC starts provision of free flour to unprivileged people

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.