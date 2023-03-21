Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) remittances touch up to Rs. 4 billion: President

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) has claimed that its remittances (home remittances) had been increased and crossed a record highest level of Rs 4.6 billion due to the strong confidence of expatriates of the region and effective strategy of the institution

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) has claimed that its remittances (home remittances) had been increased and crossed a record highest level of Rs 4.6 billion due to the strong confidence of expatriates of the region and effective strategy of the institution.

The President and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Bank Khawar Saeed said after agreements with Western Union, remittances were increasing.

In a review meeting related to the business promotion of the bank held here on Tuesday, Khawar Saeed said that the remittances in the year 2019 were only Rs 800 million.

However, he said the Bank entered into an agreement with Western Union to receive remittances from abroad and the volume was about 4 billion rupees. "This increase in remittances is the highest since the inception of the bank which is a reflection of the strong confidence of overseas migrant customers in the bank," he said.

BAJK is achieving other business goals including remittances while the business network has been expanded. The spokesman of BAJK said that the financial institution of the state is achieving its business goals with the support of the customers under the supervision of President Khawar Saeed.