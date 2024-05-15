Open Menu

KPOGDCL Signs PCA With Govt Over Petroleum Block

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil & Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) has signed the Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) with the Government of Pakistan over the Prospective Miran Petroleum Block Located in North Waziristan and Kurram Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KPOGCL Nasir Khan has termed the agreement a milestone in the strategic expansion efforts of KPOGCL and reaffirmed its commitment in contributing to the current energy landscape of Pakistan.

He further extended the sincere gratitude to the Federal and Provincial Governments especially to the Chief Minister KP, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Energy & Power and board of Directors KPOGCL for their unwavering support throughout the execution process of Miran Block.

The CEO KPOGCL further explained that the recent discovery of oil and gas by the OGDCL and MPCL in the adjacent blocks has made Miran Block more prominent.

The Board of Directors (BOD) and Management of KPOGCL are excited and looking forward to work with the local administration, communities, and other stakeholders to ensure sustainable exploration and production activities in the Merged Districts as per the standard oil and gas industry practices.

He emphasized that exploration and production activities in Miran Block will generate a large number of employment opportunities along with the socio-economic development of the concerned districts under the corporate social responsibility (CSR).

