PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 132.79 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 132.79 points, a positive change of 0.18 per cent, closing at 74,663,98 points against 73,531.19 points the previous trading day.

A total of 572,420,772 shares valuing Rs 25.947 billion were traded during the day as compared to 574,182,210 shares valuing Rs 23.425 billion on the last day.

Some 382 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them recorded gains and 213 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were The State Company with 41,142,,937 shares at Rs59.

39 per share, Hum Network with 35,681,587 shares at Rs 9.95 per share and World Call Telecom with 32,673,166 shares at Rs 1.40 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 73.42 per share price closing at Rs 7,380, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 59.21 increase to close at Rs 1,444.78.

Service Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 48.88 per share closing at Rs 784.77, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 46.05 decline to close at Rs 567.89.

