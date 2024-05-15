Open Menu

Medical Students Must Excel In Their Fields: Dr Javaid Akram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Former provincial minister for health and former vice chancellor University of Health Sciences Lahore Dr Javaid Akram said on Wednesday that students and faculty of medical colleges must have leadership qualities in addition to excelling in their fields to mitigate the sufferings of the ailing humanity.

Delivering a thought-provoking lecture on leadership in the profession of health sector at the Aziz Fatima Medical & Dental College (AFMDC), he underlined the importance of health in socioeconomic development of Pakistan. He said that under-training medical graduates and faculty of the medical colleges must have additional qualities of leadership to deliver tangible results to patients.

He said that the health chain consisted of paramedical staff, nurses, doctors and specialists, etc.

and a doctor must have skills to handle and lead all these segments to efficiently deliver quality healthcare services to the patients. He also stressed the need to review the medical curriculum with addition of courses on medical ethics, behaviour of medical professionals with patients and their attendants. “It would help in restoring confidence of the patients in the teaching hospitals,” he said and hoped that medical colleges would take initiative in this respect at the earliest.

AFMDC Principal Dr Muhammad Saeed offered a vote of thanks and said he would try to implement his recommendations in the greater interest of the medical profession. Dr Ayesha Sadiq, head of department of Medical education, Aftab Ahmad Khan, DG Admin & HR, and Arfan Aslam were also present.

