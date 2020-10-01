BBIoT organises webinar to attract African investors

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBIoT) has organised a webinar to attract African businessmen to invest in various sectors of Balochistan for strengthening economy of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBIoT) has organised a webinar to attract African businessmen to invest in various sectors of Balochistan for strengthening economy of the province.

BBIoT's Chief Executive, Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday participated along with Adnan Javed, Acting High commissioner of Pakistan to South Africa, Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmadzai, Assistant Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sergio Carlos, Commercial Secretory of Mozambique, Gauteng Growth and Development Agency's Senior Manager for Investment and Development Tefilo Majuro, The new Brunswick Development Officer association(NBDOA) Managing Director Saleem Sher Muhammad and representatives of the business community from African countries attended the event while thousands of people took part in the webinar through social media.

Welcoming the participants, Adnan Javed, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to South Africa, said that Balochistan is the area of great importance as Pakistan is becoming an investment hub in South Asia and Balochistan would be a major trade hub due to its geographical significance.

On the occasion, Liaison Assistant to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Prince Ahmed Ali Ahmadzai said Chief Minister Jam Kamal has opened the door for investors including local and foreigners to invest in various sectors which would help to boost the economic of the province.

The main objective of BBIoT is to highlight investment opportunities and to provide facilities to investors through one-window operation, he said.

He said that Balochistan has rich in valuable natural resources including gold, copper, marble, coal, and others while there are many opportunities in several sectors including livestock, agriculture, energy, fisheries, and other sectors.

He said Pakistan has exported about 60,000 tons of dates and a new cotton market has emerged in the last two years.

"The Chief Executive of Balochistan Investment Board, Farman Zarkoon has taken imperative and commendable steps for the development of Balochistan.

BBIoT's Chief Executive Farman Zarkoon described the importance of trade relations between Pakistan and African countries, highlighting the investment opportunities in Balochistan, saying that facilities were being provided to investors to boost the economy of the province according to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

He gave a detailed presentation on the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) mega project, the establishment of BBoIT's offices in Islamabad, Karachi, and Gwadar, incentives given in special economic zones for minerals, IT, construction industry, tourism, and other sectors.

Answering some questions, he said that the government has taken revolutionary steps to promote investment. There are many opportunities for foreign investment for investors from African countries who could take advantage of them.

He said that there are many beautiful areas for tourism in Balochistan and the Lasbela district is a suitable area for investment due to its proximity to Karachi. A special economic zone has also been set up there. The law and order situation in the area has also improved and therefore, investors from all over the world can visit respective areas of the province at any time, he added.