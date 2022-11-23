Belarus, Iran Commerce, Industry Chambers Sign Cooperation Agreement - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The chambers of commerce and industry of Belarus and Iran have signed a cooperation agreement, the Belta news agency reported, citing Mikhail Myatlikov, chairman of the Belarusian Chamber.

"We highly appreciate friendly relations with our colleagues.

Today we discussed a number of important issues on various areas of cooperation. In particular, we touched upon the issue of transport corridors," Myatlikov said.

On November 22, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko paid an official visit to Tehran.