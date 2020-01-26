UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Receives First Oil Shipment From Norway In Move To Diversify Energy Supplies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:40 PM

Belarus Receives First Oil Shipment From Norway in Move to Diversify Energy Supplies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The first shipment of Norwegian oil has reached its destination in northern Belarus, state oil company Belneftekhim said on Sunday, as Minsk looks for alternatives to energy supplies from Russia.

Belneftekhim spokesman Alexander Tischenko said that 59 tankers carrying about 3,500 tonnes of oil had arrived at the Naftan oil refinery in the Vitebsk region of Belarus, having been transported by sea to Latvia then by rail to Belarus.

Earlier in January, state news agency Belta reported that Belarus has purchased 80,000 tonnes of oil from Norway and is exploring options of finding oil suppliers alternative to Russia amid the oil row with Moscow.

On Friday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the Minsk was not rejecting Russian oil but was instead looking to diversify its supplies and explore options with competitive price and quality.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Norway Company Oil Minsk Price Belarus Latvia January Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

39 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.