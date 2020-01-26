Belarus to Discuss Possible Kazakh Oil Imports at Bilateral Talks With Russia - Nur-Sultan

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) SULTAN January 26 (Sputnik) - Minsk will discuss its possible imports of Kazakh oil via Russian territory at bilateral talks with Moscow, the Kazakh Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Negotiations and working consultations on a draft agreement on trade and economic cooperation in oil and petroleum products supplies between Kazakhstan and Belarus are running in normal mode.

As for the issue concerning Belarus' possible imports of Kazakh oil via Russian territory, Belarusian counterparts will discuss it with the Russian side on their own," the ministry said.