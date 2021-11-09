UrduPoint.com

Belarusian, Russian Ministers Of Energy Signed Gas Prices Protocol For 2022

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:17 PM

Belarusian Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich and Russian Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov signed a protocol on the procedure for setting the 2022 prices for the natural gas supply to Minsk and its transportation on Tuesday, with the specific level yet to be announced, the Belarusian Ministry of Energy said

"On November 9, 2021, the Belarusian minister of energy, Viktor Karankevich, and the Russian minister of energy, Nikolay Shulginov, signed a protocol on amending the agreement between the Belarusian and the Russian governments on the procedure for setting prices (tariffs) for the natural gas supply to Belarus and its transportation," the ministry said.

The document was signed following their meeting in Moscow.

"The protocol defines the procedure for setting prices for the natural gas supply to Belarus in 2022. The specific level of gas prices will be fixed in a joint document with Gazprom, based on the conditions of 2021," the ministry added.

