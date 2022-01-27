UrduPoint.com

Biden Hails Fastest Economic Growth In Decades As US Beats China First Time In 20 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Biden Hails Fastest Economic Growth in Decades as US Beats China First Time in 20 Years

The United States has beat China in economic growth for the first time in 20 years, President Joe Biden said on Thursday after Commerce Department data showed a 2021 GDP of 5.7% that turned out to be the largest economic expansion in four decades

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States has beat China in economic growth for the first time in 20 years, President Joe Biden said on Thursday after Commerce Department data showed a 2021 GDP of 5.7% that turned out to be the largest economic expansion in four decades.

"For the first time in 20 years, our economy grew faster than China's," Biden proclaimed in a statement issued by the White House.

Earlier on Thursday, the Commerce Department reported a GDP expansion of 6.9% for the fourth quarter of last year that rounded up 2021 growth at 5.7%.

Economists had projected a fourth quarter growth of just 5.

5%.

"This is a strong reading and the 2021 annual growth was the strongest since 1984," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive. "The nominal readings are simply astonishing. A good chunk of this quarter is inventories but that's going to be a tailwind all year long as companies move from just-in-time delivery to just-in-case inventories."

The US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 from the coronavirus pandemic measures. The economy began recovering last year but the growth was spotty at first - with a 3.5% expansion in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2.3% in the third - before the ramp up in the final quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China White House Reading United States 2020 Commerce Post All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoL&J rejects SCBAP press release

MoL&J rejects SCBAP press release

8 seconds ago
 Upper age limit for govt jobs increased from 35 to ..

Upper age limit for govt jobs increased from 35 to 40 in GB

10 seconds ago
 Biden Approval Rating Falls to 34% in Key Swing St ..

Biden Approval Rating Falls to 34% in Key Swing State of Georgia - Poll

11 seconds ago
 EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill

15 seconds ago
 Women allowed to watch Iran-Iraq match in Tehran s ..

Women allowed to watch Iran-Iraq match in Tehran stadium

4 minutes ago
 NAB fully supports development, opposes corruption ..

NAB fully supports development, opposes corruption:Chairman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>