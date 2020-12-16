BIE to ensure south Punjab development: Hashmi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Bahawalpur Industrial Estate (BIE) is the first project of its kind in South Punjab under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring the less developed areas of the country at par with developed ones. The BIE will definitely usher in a new era of development in the region.

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi told the media after meeting with a delegation of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) headed by its President Tanveer Mahmood here Wednesday.

Hashmi added that the BIE would also help alleviate poverty and backwardness from this area.

He was of the view that continued efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had made it possible to establish this industrial estate in south Punjab. He said that this industrial estate would be developed on pattern of Sundar Industrial Estate Lahore, where all infrastructure, including electricity, roads, sewerage, and other developmental facilities had been provided, keeping in view the international construction standards.

Hashmi elaborated that Bahawalpur Industrial Estate was a lucrative project of the PIEDMC spanning over 483 acres of land. This Estate will be developed keeping in mind needs and preferences of the local region/area. Since, there is no planned industrial estate available in the surrounding areas, establishment of Bahawalpur Industrial estate will be a land mark project in order to uplift the overall industry of the region, generating employment for the local residents.

Main raw material production of Bahawalpur region was sunflower, cotton, mustard seed and sugarcane, he mentioned. Moreover, this region yields big quantity of wool, hence, Bahawalpur industrial estate will be a good option for industrialists from the textile sector, including weaving, spinning, processing and printing. Oil extraction and solvent extraction plants would also be profitable, he opined.