Brent Crude at Over $71 Per Barrel on Monday Morning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The price of May futures for Brent crude rose above $71 per barrel in the early hours of Monday.

As of 23:02 GMT on Sunday, the price of May futures for Brent crude was rising 1.78 percent, up to $70.

78 per barrel, for the first time since January 8, 2020.

As of 01:59 GMT on Monday, the price of May futures for Brent was rising 2.32 percent, up to $71.15 per barrel.

The price of April futures for WTI crude rose 2.57 percent in the early hours of Monday, up to $67.81 per barrel.