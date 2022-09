Brent Crude Below $84 Per Barrel First Time Since January 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Global oil prices are sliding down by more than 1%, with Brent crude falling below $84 per barrel for the first time since January 14, trading data showed on Monday.

As of 06:13 GMT, the price of December futures for Brent crude oil were trading down by 1.22% at $83.99 per barrel, November futures for WTI were losing 1.22% and trading at $77.78.