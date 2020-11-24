Brent Crude Tops $47 Per Barrel 1st Time Since March 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Global oil prices accelerated continued rally as trading opened in the United States, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $47 per barrel for the first time since March 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Global oil prices accelerated continued rally as trading opened in the United States, and the price of Brent crude exceeded $47 per barrel for the first time since March 6.

As of 14:42 GMT, February futures for the North Sea Brent oil blend were trading up 2.

45 percent at $47.17 per barrel. January futures for Brent rose 1.85 percent to $46.91 per barrel, while January futures for WTI crude were up 2.76 percent at $44.25 per barrel.