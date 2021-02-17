Brent Crude Tops $64 Per Barrel First Time Since January 22, 2020
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:27 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The price of April futures for Brent crude oil rose on Wednesday above $64 per barrel for the first time since January 22, 2020.
As of 11:03 Moscow time (08:03 GMT), the price of April futures for Brent crude was rising 0.99 percent, up to $63.98 per barrel after reaching $64.03 mere seconds earlier.
The price of March futures for WTI crude was rising 0.82 percent, up to $60.52 per barrel.