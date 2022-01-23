UrduPoint.com

Business Community Condemn Anarkali Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The business community from across the country strongly condemned the Anarkali blast on Sunday expressing solidarity with law enforcing agencies to frustrate the evil designs of anti state elements and stamp out terror.

Chairing an emergent core committee meeting of United Business Group (UBG) president SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said the entire business community with absolute unity in their ranks is on one page with law enforcing agencies to defend the geographical frontiers and flush out terrorism from the motherland.

He said that Pakistan is facing gigantic and myriad challenges including terrorism and is passing through a critical period of history. He said that with the proverbial resilience of our people, we are destined to overcome this challenge and will soon emerge as a stronger country.

Iftikhar Malik who is also Chairman UBG prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the strength and vision to fulfill obligations to the nation to the best of our abilities and in line with the principles set by father of the nation "We, by playing our part in the development of the country, can make Pakistan unassailable against security and economic challenges," he added.

He said that better law and order is pre-requisite for strengthening of national economy and promotion of democratic system besides inflow of foreign investors in every sphere of life.

While concluding he said that patriotic business community will help thwart the targeted anti state subversive activities by a section of disgruntled and unscrupulous elements.

Prominent present among them were UBG patron -in -chief SM Muneer,UBG President Zubair Tufail,Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari,Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig,Khalid Tawab,Mian Adress,Sh Tanvir,Dr Nouman Idris Butt, Hussam,Hameed Akhtar Chadda,Ghazanfar Bilour,founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber Rehmat Ullah Javed.

