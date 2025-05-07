Business community expresses solidarity to armed forces in wake of unprovoked Indian attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

The business and industrial community of Karachi, Wednesday, expressed complete solidarity and unwavering support for the government and the armed forces of Pakistan in the wake of the recent unprovoked and cowardly missile strikes by India targeting civilian areas in Pakistani territory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The business and industrial community of Karachi, Wednesday, expressed complete solidarity and unwavering support for the government and the armed forces of Pakistan in the wake of the recent unprovoked and cowardly missile strikes by India targeting civilian areas in Pakistani territory.

Leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), all seven industrial town associations, sector-specific associations and prominent business leaders, addressing a joint a press conference at KCCI, strongly condemned the blatant act of aggression carried out by the Indian military, which resulted in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women and children, and caused damage to mosques, homes, schools, and public infrastructure.

These strikes are not only in violation of international law, but also represent a deliberate attempt to destabilize regional peace and provoke Pakistan into a broader conflict, they added.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, VP Faisal Khalil Ahmed, prominent businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, President Site Association of Industry Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President FB Area Association of Trade and Industry Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen, representative Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Rehan Jawed, Representative Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry Naveed Shakoor, Former Presidents Younus Muhammad Bashir and Junaid Esmail Makda along with KCCI Managing Committee members were present on the occasion.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala stated that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, and our leadership, armed forces, and people have always advocated for dialogue, coexistence, and diplomacy. “However, peace should never be mistaken for weakness. When our sovereignty, our citizens, and our national dignity are attacked, we have every right to defend ourselves with full force- and we will”, he vowed.

Motiwala, on behalf of one of Pakistan’s largest and most influential business communities, declared complete and unwavering support for the armed forces of Pakistan and said, “We salute their professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment to defending our homeland. Their timely and effective response has not only demonstrated military readiness but has also uplifted the morale of the entire nation.

”

Stressing on national unity, he called upon the business community across Pakistan- from Karachi to Khyber and from Gwadar to Gilgit- to set aside all differences and stand together for the greater cause of defending our beloved country.

In times of war or crisis, the entire strength of the business community is devoted first and foremost to national defense, he maintained and assured that the business community was ready to contribute their resources, networks, and influence to support national preparedness through relief efforts or strategic planning.

President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani appealed to the international community, particularly the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), China, USA, Russia, and European Union, to take immediate and decisive action to de-escalate tensions and hold the Indian government accountable for its deliberate targeting of civilian populations, a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions and all international norms of conflict.

He said that Pakistan’s armed forces have consistently displayed strategic restraint and responsibility, but they are not to be tested. “We never initiate aggression, but will always respond to it decisively and with dignity. This is a time for our adversaries to understand that the spirit of Pakistan cannot be broken”, he added.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the martyrs, steadfastness of people and resilience shown by soldiers on the front lines, Jawed Bilwani termed them as the true defenders of Pakistan. “Every missile that falls on our soil only strengthens our resolve. Every life lost becomes a reason to stand firmer and every attack unites us even more,” Bilwani said, adding that Pakistan is backed by the prayers of our people, the strength of our armed forces, and the principles of justice and peace.

In conclusion, the leadership of Karachi Chamber, prominent business figures and representatives of industrial town associations declared unshakable loyalty to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, full support for the policies and actions of the Government, absolute trust in the preparedness and professionalism of the Armed Forces and total rejection of Indian aggression.