Business community seeks one year grace period in loans return

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :business fraternity appealed government to grant one year grace period against principal and marks up on the long term loans as current corona epidemic has given a massive jolt to economies and industries.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, former president Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and DG Khan Chamber, Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi said they had sent a letter to Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Adviser on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and SBP governor, Baqir Raza in this connection.

He said that textile was one of the major contributing sectors to Pakistan's economy with large volume of exports.

He said that govt should consider our request to facilitate industrialists so that they could cope up the situation arising out of virus issue.

The quarterly markup, which is due in March shouldn't be recovered as this would help us support our human resource structure, he said adding that Export forward bookings should be closed on the rates they were booked.

Foreign Exchange (FE) loans should be closed on the rate it was borrowed without export performance, Roomi suggested.

It is very important in this situation to maintain the deterrent level of all the systems to avoid any financial collapse that won't be possible to achieve without the support of APTMA based on the requests and consideration, renowned businessman maintained.

He said that they were looking towards Prime Minister Imran Khan and his financial team for consideration of their request.