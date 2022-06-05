UrduPoint.com

Business Community Urges Govt To Exempt Industrial Sector From Load Shedding

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Business community urges Govt to exempt industrial sector from load shedding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The business community Sunday urged the government to exempt the industrial sector from gas and power load shedding to provide oxygen to fragile economy besides meeting exports targets timely.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Momin Ali Malik, Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and Senior Vice President chamber Meher Kashif Younis said industry is backbone of the economy and all out incentives are offered to industry to contribute towards accelerating economic growth and social development in every sphere of life.

He said it is practiced world over that in case of power shortage, first priority is always accorded to industry followed by agriculture sectors then commercial and domestic.

He said industries are engine of growth so government in the larger national interests make sure uninterrupted supply of gas and power especially to export oriented industrial units otherwise our bleak economy will further suffer more losses rendering workforce jobless and on the other hand our agricultural growth and production will be effected badly due to non availability of power and absence of required water needed for ploughing.

Meher Kashif Younis said energy sector has been an important driver of industrial growth over the past century, providing fuel to power the rest of the economy.

He said energy is one of the main input of all production sectors. He stressed the urgent needs of fully exploiting the renewable energy resources to meet the ever increasing energy needs of industrial sector.

Momin Ali Malik who is senior executive of a heavy industrial unit sharing his point of view said gas and power are lifeline of any industry without which country can't progress so government at least must ensure it's availability for two shifts continuously to ship export orders on time.

He said business community is ready to cooperate government in these  critical crisis provided they take stakeholders into confidence prior taking any policy decision.

He said in prevailing scenario, the survival of any state mainly dependent on sound economy coupled with political stability.

While concluding Meher Kashif hoped that government will give sympathetic consideration to their legitimate demand and take bold decision to save the crumbling economy from collapse.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Load Shedding Century Shortage World Exports Business Water Agriculture Driver Progress Chamber Gas Sunday All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

13 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

13 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.