Business Leaders Claim AirSial Is Best Airline Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Business Leader Sialkot business community and Chairman Ittehad Founders Group Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh has said that under the leadership of Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, AirSial had become the best airline of the country due to performance.

He said that after achieving success in the middle East, the AirSial would set a more important milestone by starting its service for Europe, America and Canada, and gain a prominent position in the world. He was addressing an Iftar dinner, given by Director SIAL Sheikh Umer Sethi, Hafiz Sheikh Junaid Shahid, Imran Shahid and Ahsan Shahid in honour of newly-elected Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, Senior Vice Chairman AirSial Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Vice Chairman Muhammad Umer Mir and Chief Executive Officer Amin Ahsan for the next three years. Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh congratulated the entire team of AirSial and hoped that the airline would achieve more success and provide maximum facilities to its passengers.

Fazal Jilani told the participants in the ceremony that building a new airline making it successful in the age of great competition was a great achievement. He thanked all board directors of AirSial for electing him and his entire team for another three years.

Senior Vice Chairman AirSial Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Vice Chairman Muhammad Umar Mir and Chief Executive Officer Amin Ahsan also addressed the ceremony.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Sohail Saeed Barlas, Vice Chairman SIAL Muhammad Daud Sair, Founder Lahore Qalandars Rana Atif, Director cricket Board Khurram Abdullah Niazi, Chairman Board of Directors University of Sialkot (USKT) Faisal Manzoor, Prominent industrialists and a large number of business community and prominent citizens attended the ceremony.

