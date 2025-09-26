RCCI demands extension in deadline for filing tax returns

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for submission of tax returns.

In a statement issued on Friday, RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted the persistent issues with FBR’s online system (Iris), which has slowed down significantly due to heavy filing traffic.

He said that the closure of banks and other relevant institutions on Saturdays and Sundays had further added to the difficulties faced by taxpayers in obtaining necessary documents and processing bank-related requirements.

“System glitches and slowness complaints are continuously being reported by members and traders,” he said.

Usman Shaukat further pointed out that recent flash floods and heavy monsoon rains had disrupted internet and telecom services across many areas, worsening the situation for filers who rely solely on online platforms.

The RCCI President reminded the FBR that similar extensions had been granted in the past under comparable circumstances.

“Providing relief at this juncture would not only facilitate taxpayers but also encourage compliance, support economic documentation, and strengthen revenue collection,” he added.