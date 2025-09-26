KPRA Visits Hotels, Restaurants In Nathiagali
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Additional Collector Khyber Pakhtunkhwwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) North, Muhammad Abbas Khan, a team from the North Region, led by Assistant Collector Muhammad Munir, conducted a compliance visit to various hotels and restaurants in Nathia Gali and its adjoining areas.
During the visit, the team stressed the significance of timely submission of Sales Tax on Services, ensuring proper invoicing, accurate calculation, and deposit of due tax strictly in line with the declared sales records.
The team also reminded businesses of their statutory responsibility to maintain transparent financial documentation and to avoid underreporting or concealment of actual sales.
Furthermore, detailed guidance was provided regarding the applicable tax rates, filing procedures, and mandatory submission of monthly sales tax returns through the prescribed system.
The team highlighted that strict enforcement measures, including penalties and legal proceedings, may be initiated against entities found non-compliant with the Sales Tax on Services Act and KPRA regulations.
The exercise was aimed at creating awareness, strengthening voluntary compliance, and enhancing tax collection for improved provincial revenue mobilization.
APP/aqk
