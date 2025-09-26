WCCIS President Attends E-Commerce Growth Expo 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr.Mariam Siddiqa,along with other esteemed office bearers,attended the E-Commerce Growth Expo 2025 organized by the Sialkot Business & Commerce Center (SBCC),here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,the event served as a dynamic platform connecting local vendors with leading e-commerce sellers.
Key discussions and sessions highlighted business opportunities on global platforms such as Amazon,e-Bay, Alibaba as well as strategies in digital marketing and B2B growth.
The expo marked a significant step toward empowering local entrepreneurs and enhancing Sialkot’s presence in the global digital marketplace.
Recent Stories
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors
Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..
Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties
Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme
UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China
More Stories From Business
-
WCCIS president attends E-Commerce Growth Expo 20253 minutes ago
-
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market5 minutes ago
-
KPRA visits hotels, restaurants in Nathiagali2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 20255 hours ago
-
Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan assures support for business-friendly environment16 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 19.79 billion16 hours ago
-
Employers’ reservations to be redressed before finalizing new labor policy: Secy Labour16 hours ago
-
FCCI starts new amnesty scheme to facilitate its members18 hours ago
-
NIPA delegation visits PTEA19 hours ago