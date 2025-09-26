WCCIS president attends E-Commerce Growth Expo 2025

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr.Mariam Siddiqa,along with other esteemed office bearers,attended the E-Commerce Growth Expo 2025 organized by the Sialkot Business & Commerce Center (SBCC),here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,the event served as a dynamic platform connecting local vendors with leading e-commerce sellers.

Key discussions and sessions highlighted business opportunities on global platforms such as Amazon,e-Bay, Alibaba as well as strategies in digital marketing and B2B growth.

The expo marked a significant step toward empowering local entrepreneurs and enhancing Sialkot’s presence in the global digital marketplace.