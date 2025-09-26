EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) (26-09-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.21 280.17
GBP 378.19373.74
EUR 330.79 326.83
JPY 1.8919 1.8696
SAR 75.51 74.62
AED 77.12 76.
20
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1655
LIBOR 3M 3.9901
LIBOR 6M 3.8391
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.02278.74276.08 273.82271.30 268.71266.38
EUR327.26326.11 323.49321.41 318.98 316.37 314.11
GBP373.92372.26368.70365.65 362.25358.73355.55
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025
US organises UNGA event on migration reform
UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support
UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory
One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road
Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates40 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 20251 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 20252 hours ago
-
Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan assures support for business-friendly environment13 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 19.79 billion13 hours ago
-
Employers’ reservations to be redressed before finalizing new labor policy: Secy Labour13 hours ago
-
FCCI starts new amnesty scheme to facilitate its members15 hours ago
-
NIPA delegation visits PTEA16 hours ago
-
No modifications on Income Tax Return Form 2025: FBR16 hours ago
-
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline17 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan, Pakistan plan to achieve bilateral trade target of $1 billion: Ambassador Kistafin17 hours ago