EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) (26-09-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.21 280.17

GBP 378.19373.74

EUR 330.79 326.83

JPY 1.8919 1.8696

SAR 75.51 74.62

AED 77.12 76.

20

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1655

LIBOR 3M 3.9901

LIBOR 6M 3.8391

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.02278.74276.08 273.82271.30 268.71266.38

EUR327.26326.11 323.49321.41 318.98 316.37 314.11

GBP373.92372.26368.70365.65 362.25358.73355.55

APP/as

More Stories From Business