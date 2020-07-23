Car sales, production slump over 50 % during FY 2019-20

The sale and production of cars witnessed decrease of 53.54 and 54.92 percent respectively during the fiscal year 2019-20 compared to corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The sale and production of cars witnessed decrease of 53.54 and 54.92 percent respectively during the fiscal year 2019-20 compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 96,455 cars were sold against the sale of 207,630 units while the production of cars decreased from 209,255 units to 94,325 units, showing negative growth of 53.54 and 54.92 percent respectively, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars went down by 64.04 percent from 39,189 units in last year to 14,091 units during fiscal year under review while Suzuki Swift sale also dipped by 63.80 percent from 5,050 units to 1,828 units during FY 2019-20.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 56,720 units to 22,140 units, showing decreased of 60.96 percent, the data revealed.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Cultus also went down from 22,763 units to 12,307 units, witnessing decreased of 45.93 percent while the sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 78.58 percent from 32,614 units to 6,984 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Mehran production of which has been suspended by Pak Suzuki was recorded 1703 units against 31,981 units during July-June (2019-20).

The sale of Suzuki Bolan also witnessed decline of 70.73 percent from 17,628 units to 5,159 whereas the sale Suzuki Alto however witnessed increased of 1734.77 percent from 1,685 units to 30,916 units.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went down by 67.19 percent from 40,452 units to 13,271 units whereas the production of Suzuki Swift witnessed decline of 76.20 percent from 5,509 units to 1,311 units during FY 2019-20.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 56,684 units to 22,180 units, showing decreased of 60.87 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus also decreased from 23,584 units to 10,914 units, witnessing decrease of 53.72 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp decline of 78.92 percent from 33,176 units to 6,991 units.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan witnessed sharp decline of 74.89 percent from 17,729 units to 4,450 units while the production of Suzuki Alto however witnessed increased of 2195.24 percent from 1,472 units to 33,786 units during July-June (2019-20).