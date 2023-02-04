Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Adeel vows to revamp Industries Dept subsidiaries

Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Adeel Saturday said that subsidiaries of the Industries Department would be revamped to attract domestic and foreign investment to the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Adeel Saturday said that subsidiaries of the Industries Department would be revamped to attract domestic and foreign investment to the province.

Speaking in a Mulaqaat Programme under the auspices of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) here on Saturday, he said that the provincial board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT), Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) and Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) would be activated.

He said that being a businessman by himself, he is fully aware of the problems and issues faced by the industrial and trading communities of the province and will leave no stone unturned to resolve their problems and address their issues.

He said that the promotion of industries and investment will generate employment opportunities.

Adnan Adeel, who also holds the portfolio of revenue, said that during last financial year, a revenue target of Rs.

9 billion was achieved by the department, but this year, he said only 25% of the target is achieved and hectic efforts would be required to achieve the same target.

He said that Federal government has levied withholding and sales taxes on the revenue collected by the Board of Revenue, which after the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment has no justification and pledged to raise these matters with the federal government soon.

He said that digitization of the revenue department is in progress, saying the completion of the process would help increase the revenue of the province. He said that he has directed the revenue department to prepare a detailed report regarding encroachments on state land to him, so that could be retrieved from the occupants.

To a question, he said that the priority of the caretaker government is making arrangements for free, fair and transparent polls to prevail democracy in the country.