CAT Reserves Verdict In ICAP Audit Fee Case
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has reserved its verdict in a case filed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) against a penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) over alleged price-fixing.
The case dates back to 2008, when CCP initiated suo moto proceedings against ICAP for issuing a revised Accounting Technical Release 14 (ATR-14), said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Approved at ICAP’s 197th Council meeting on July 25, 2008, the revised ATR-14 set minimum hourly charge-out rates and fixed minimum audit fees for public sector entities.
The CCP found this in violation of Section 4(1) of the Competition Ordinance, 2007, which prohibits anti-competitive agreements. The Commission declared ATR-14 null and void, directed ICAP to withdraw it from the Members’ Handbook, and publish a withdrawal notice in two newspapers.
A fine of Rs. 1 million was also imposed.
The ICAP challenged the decision before CAT. Representing ICAP, senior counsel Dr. Farrukh Nasim argued that the institute is a statutory regulator and has the authority to set minimum fees for audit engagements, especially for government institutions. He urged the tribunal to overturn the penalty.
The CCP’s counsel countered that ICAP, though a regulatory body, cannot fix prices in a competitive market. The Commission termed such practices as collusive price-fixing — strictly prohibited under all modern competition laws.
The tribunal has reserved its judgment. The outcome is likely to impact how professional bodies operate within competitive sectors going forward.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From Business
-
CAT reserves verdict in ICAP audit fee case5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US to further strength economic ties, highlighting strong partnership15 minutes ago
-
SECP issues Compliance Checklists for REIT management companies25 minutes ago
-
SECP approves reforms to EMR for greater transparency & digital access45 minutes ago
-
SAPM reaffirms govt's commitment to boost automotive sector1 hour ago
-
Meeting discusses issues & implementation of KP Godown Act2 hours ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.6,100 to 356,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
Ensuring availability of quality, and certified seeds to farmers top priority4 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister discusses tariff changes with APSEA5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago