Japanese government approve an amount of $ 3.50 million for ‘Smart Water Meters’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Government of Japan has approved an amount of US$ 3.50 Million for the installation of ‘Smart Water Meters’ and the said grant through JICA under the Japanese Economic and Social Development Program.

A signing ceremony for the Grant Agreement, Exchange of Notes and Record of Discussion between the Governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding Economic and Social Development Program for Provision of Smart Water Meters for improved water supply in Faisalabad City was held in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The installation of around 8000 smart water meters in Faisalabad will not only enhance the efficiency of water usage and distribution, but also contribute to better demand management, conservation of precious water resources and financial sustainability of WASA Faisalabad.

This grant aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s vision for improved urban governance and environmental sustainability and we are confident that it will serve as a model for replication in other cities as well.

The Exchange of Notes were signed and exchanged by Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on behalf of their respective governments.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, appreciated the Government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation to ensure successful implementation of the project and for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan assured the commitment of his Government to work closely with the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.