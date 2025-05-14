Open Menu

Anosh Ahmed Congratulates Armed Forces On Decisive Action

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Anosh Ahmed congratulates armed forces on decisive action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Renowned Pakistani-American businessman Dr Anosh Ahmed has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan armed forces for their professional and swift response in the face of recent Indian aggression.

Commending the military’s operational excellence and unshakable resolve, he stated that such preparedness serves as a strong reminder of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and people.

In a press statement, Dr Anosh said that he salute the courage, discipline, and effectiveness shown by the armed forces, adding that their action has once again proven that Pakistan stands united and capable in the defense of its territorial integrity.

However, while lauding the tactical success, he also urged restraint and reflection. I firmly believe that war is never a solution. He highlighted that Pakistan has consistently shown restraint in the face of provocation, maintaining its commitment to peace and sovereignty.

He affirmed his support for the people of Pakistan in their right to self-defense and commended their resilience amid continued aggression.

Calling on the international community, Dr Ahmed urged global powers to recognize the root causes of the conflict, particularly long-standing injustices and violations, especially in Kashmir. He stressed that any fair and lasting resolution must uphold the will and dignity of the Kashmiri people and address Pakistan’s legitimate concerns.

While supporting Pakistan’s right to protect its borders and citizens, Dr Ahmed also advocated for a renewed focus on diplomacy and dialogue. "Peace cannot be achieved through force—it must be built through justice, mutual respect, and a sincere pursuit of regional harmony,".

He called upon India to consider the consequences of continued aggression and warmongering. ‘Every hostile move takes us ten steps back. Regional peace is not just desirable; it is essential. History has shown us that conflicts only create suffering. It is time to learn from that history,’ he added.

