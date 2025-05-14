Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 14 May 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.05 281.55

EURO EUR 315.59 315.03

JAPANESE YEN JPY1.9169 1.9135

BRITISH POUND GBP 375.27 374.60

SWISS FRANC CHF 336.26 335.66

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.57 202.21

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 182.70 182.38

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.16 29.11

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.23 27.18

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.30 42.23

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.

67 167.37

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 216.69 216.31

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.13 36.06

KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1992 0.1989

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.27 39.20

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT *MYR 65.43 65.32

THAI BAHT *THB 8.47 8.45

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 77.32 77.18

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.20 75.07

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.57 77.44

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 918.61 916.98

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.6456

GBP 372.082

EUR 313.0773

JPY 1.9046

SETTLEMENT DATE: 16-05-2025

APP/MSQ

