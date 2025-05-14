Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 14 May 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.05 281.55
EURO EUR 315.59 315.03
JAPANESE YEN JPY1.9169 1.9135
BRITISH POUND GBP 375.27 374.60
SWISS FRANC CHF 336.26 335.66
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.57 202.21
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 182.70 182.38
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.16 29.11
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.23 27.18
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.30 42.23
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.
67 167.37
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 216.69 216.31
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.13 36.06
KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1992 0.1989
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.27 39.20
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT *MYR 65.43 65.32
THAI BAHT *THB 8.47 8.45
U.A.EDIRHAM AED 77.32 77.18
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.20 75.07
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.57 77.44
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 918.61 916.98
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.6456
GBP 372.082
EUR 313.0773
JPY 1.9046
SETTLEMENT DATE: 16-05-2025
APP/MSQ
