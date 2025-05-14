Open Menu

Over 24,832 Tractors Assembled In 10 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Over 24,832 tractors assembled in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Tractors production in the country during last 10 months of current financial year was recorded at 24,832 as compared to the output of 38,699 of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April, 2024-25, sales of tractor were recorded at 25,143 as compared to the sales of 39,838 tractors of the same period of the last year, according the data of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association.

Meanwhile, the Fiat assembled about 9,428 tractors during first 10 months of current financial year as compared to the output of 13,798 tractors of the same period of the last year, it added.

The sale of tractors assembled by the Fiat were recorded at 9,455 as compared to the sales of 13,144 tractors of the same period of the last year, the data reveled.

The output of Massey Farguson stood at 15,725 tractors during 10 months of current financial year as compared to the production of 26,040 tractors of the same period of the last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the sale of the above mentioned company during the period under review was recorded at 15,377 tractors as compared to the sales of 25,555 tractors of the same period of the last year, the data reveled.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

17 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

18 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

18 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

23 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

23 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

23 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

24 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Business