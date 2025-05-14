NBP-Rates-2-Karachi

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 280.42

GBP 377.14 372.67

EUR 317.16 313.37

JPY 1.9265 1.9039

SAR 75.58 74.69

AED 77.18 76.

79

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3287

LIBOR 3M 4.3263

LIBOR 6M 4.2519

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.25278.95276.17273.82271.20 268.52266.09

EUR313.75312.62 310.11308.14 305.77 303.34 301.20

GBP372.83371.13 367.46364.37360.95357.42 354.23

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business