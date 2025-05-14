NBP-Rates-2-Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 280.42
GBP 377.14 372.67
EUR 317.16 313.37
JPY 1.9265 1.9039
SAR 75.58 74.69
AED 77.18 76.
79
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3287
LIBOR 3M 4.3263
LIBOR 6M 4.2519
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.25278.95276.17273.82271.20 268.52266.09
EUR313.75312.62 310.11308.14 305.77 303.34 301.20
GBP372.83371.13 367.46364.37360.95357.42 354.23
APP/MSQ
