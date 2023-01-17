UrduPoint.com

Center Helping Balochistan Youth To Acquire Skilled Based Education Under CPEC

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Center helping Balochistan youth to acquire skilled based education under CPEC

The federal government is providing better opportunities to the youth of Baluchistan especially that of Gwadar to acquire modern education and technical skills under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The federal government is providing better opportunities to the youth of Baluchistan especially that of Gwadar to acquire modern education and technical skills under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In order to shape and enhance the skills of the active population of Gwadar, Federal Government has launched many initiatives. One such initiative is vocational training in various engineering disciplines.

The objectives of the project also include the development and generation of technical know-how in the field of precision mechanics, instrument technology, and die and mold technology.

Technical Training Center for Precision Mechanics and Instrument Technology, Gwadar is one such CPEC-related project which has been built for Rs 1200 million.

The center will also provide consultancy services to the local industry on designing mechanical products, jigsaws, and fixtures which will help in skilling the local community, increasing exports, and creating employment opportunities.

Today, Gwadar has three technical and vocational training centers i.e Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute Gwadar, Gwadar Institute of Technology, and Technical Training Center for Precision Mechanics and Instrument Technology, Gwadar. Collectively, these institutes will lay the foundation of a skilled Gwadar.

The people of Gwadar are the main/fundamental stakeholder of the Port City of Gwadar. Their participation in the operation & management of the deep-sea port, participation in industrial and commercial businesses, and urbanization processes is key to all long-term developmental initiatives.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Exports Education CPEC Gwadar All Government Industry Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan sign agreements to help accelerate ener ..

UAE, Japan sign agreements to help accelerate energy transition and tech adoptio ..

5 minutes ago
 Investments by Dubai Future District Fund advance ..

Investments by Dubai Future District Fund advance economic contribution from fut ..

5 minutes ago
 US, Philippines to Hold Strategic Dialogue in Mani ..

US, Philippines to Hold Strategic Dialogue in Manila This Week - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks to enhancing cooperation with China ..

Pakistan looks to enhancing cooperation with China on high-yield cotton varietie ..

5 minutes ago
 Canada's Joly to Host UK Counterpart on Wednesday ..

Canada's Joly to Host UK Counterpart on Wednesday to Discuss Security Cooperatio ..

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan effigy stunt in Sweden aimed to reveal 'di ..

Erdogan effigy stunt in Sweden aimed to reveal 'dictatorial' Turkey

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.