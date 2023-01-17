Center helping Balochistan youth to acquire skilled based education under CPEC

The federal government is providing better opportunities to the youth of Baluchistan especially that of Gwadar to acquire modern education and technical skills under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The federal government is providing better opportunities to the youth of Baluchistan especially that of Gwadar to acquire modern education and technical skills under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In order to shape and enhance the skills of the active population of Gwadar, Federal Government has launched many initiatives. One such initiative is vocational training in various engineering disciplines.

The objectives of the project also include the development and generation of technical know-how in the field of precision mechanics, instrument technology, and die and mold technology.

Technical Training Center for Precision Mechanics and Instrument Technology, Gwadar is one such CPEC-related project which has been built for Rs 1200 million.

The center will also provide consultancy services to the local industry on designing mechanical products, jigsaws, and fixtures which will help in skilling the local community, increasing exports, and creating employment opportunities.

Today, Gwadar has three technical and vocational training centers i.e Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute Gwadar, Gwadar Institute of Technology, and Technical Training Center for Precision Mechanics and Instrument Technology, Gwadar. Collectively, these institutes will lay the foundation of a skilled Gwadar.

The people of Gwadar are the main/fundamental stakeholder of the Port City of Gwadar. Their participation in the operation & management of the deep-sea port, participation in industrial and commercial businesses, and urbanization processes is key to all long-term developmental initiatives.