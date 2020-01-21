UrduPoint.com
Chairman Board Of Investment (BoI) Zubair Gilani For Exploiting Investment Opportunities In Livestock

Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Zubair Gilani Tuesday urged the local as well as foreign investors to exploit enormous investment opportunities existing in livestock sector, particularly in halal meat production and exports.

In a tweet, he said recent improvement in the World Bank Doing Business rankings Pakistan and various initiatives taken by the government focused on facilitating the domestic and foreign investors made it the right time to invest in the livestock sector.

It had an enormous potential of growth through contributing towards fulfilling the food nutritious demands of the ever increasing global population, he added.

Meat production was growing with an average of 3-4 percent per annum, poultry growing 10-12 percent, he said adding country was surplus in the production of milk, however, due to absence of proper value chains, almost 15 to 20 percent of total milk production was lost every year.

