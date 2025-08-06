Chairman CCP Showcases Pakistan’s Market Potential To Visiting Chinese Delegation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A high-level business delegation from the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), the national chamber representing private enterprises in China, visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and held a meeting with Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu.
The delegation was led by Mr. Yi Jiang, Director, along with Mr. Fuzhong Yang, Director for Logistics and Tourism, Mr. Ge Xu, Director, and Mr. Mingqian Sun, Managing Director of Leviathan Holdings Ltd, said a release issued here on Wednesday.
Chairman CCP, Dr. Sidhu, briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s market potential, investment climate, and the regulatory framework established to promote fair competition and prevent abuse of dominance.
He highlighted the Commission’s role in ensuring a level playing field for businesses and building investor confidence through transparency and enforcement of competition law.
The Chinese investors expressed keen interest in exploring opportunities in renewable energy, health, school education, and logistics sectors.
They appreciated CCP’s efforts in maintaining a strong regulatory regime that supports market efficiency and fair competition.
ACFIC serves as a key platform supporting China’s private sector and fostering cooperation between businesses and the government. With over 3,000 regional federations across provinces, cities, and counties, ACFIC plays an important role in industry, commerce, technology, manufacturing, and trade, while also influencing policy reforms and promoting sustainable economic growth.
Chairman CCP welcomed the delegation’s interest in Pakistan and assured them of the Commission’s commitment to facilitating competitive markets that encourage foreign investment, innovation, and sustainable development.
