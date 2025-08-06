Financial literacy imperative to help youth to grow their startups: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Experts said on Wednesday that financial literacy was not just about managing money but it was about empowering youth with informed economic decisions, which was imperative to help them grow their startups and small businesses.

They were addressing an interactive session titled “Financial Literacy and Management”, arranged by the Business Incubation Center, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at its New Senate Hall.

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UAF Prof Dr Imran Arshad said that in today’s rapid evolving world, knowledge-based economies are proving their mettle across the globe.

He said that the cemented ties between academia and industry would prove a millstone for economic uplift and generate employment opportunities.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Amer Jamil urged the participants to come up with innovation with smart business skills so that they can become job providers rather than job seekers.

Now the world has become global and with the progressive thinking, one can get its business share easily, he added.

UAF Business Incubation Center (BIC) Director Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said that the innovation was the science of new ideas, creativity and value addition which results in new products, services and business models, contributing to enterprise’s growth.

He said that to equip the students and young entrepreneurs with financial literacy is need of the hour for economic growth at national level.

Resource person Zeeshan Ahmad from Partner from Parker Russell AJS Chartered Accountants talked about the key role of financial management in both personal and professional settings.

He called for flourishing the culture of startup that includes three stages of hatching, incubation and accelerator.

Manager Research Management ORIC Dr Khurram Zia said that entrepreneurship not only generates income for the entrepreneurs but also create opportunities for others.

In current global landscape, the entrepreneurs must play pivotal role in shaping the future by generating new ideas to uplift the society, he added.